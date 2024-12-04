Musk, Ramaswamy Urge End to Daylight Saving Time Clock Changes

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, proposed leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have called for the abolition of daylight saving time’s semiannual clock changes. The two have expressed their dissatisfaction with the current system, citing its inefficiency and widespread public disapproval.

Musk recently conducted an online survey where a significant majority of participants supported eliminating the biannual practice. Describing the system as “annoying,” Musk’s sentiment was echoed by Ramaswamy, who labeled the adjustment process as “inefficient” and called for a straightforward resolution.

Despite growing calls for change, daylight saving time falls under federal jurisdiction, leaving DOGE with limited direct authority. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 assigns the Department of Transportation the responsibility of enforcing daylight saving time. This legislation allows states to opt out of observing daylight saving time, as seen in Hawaii and most of Arizona. However, states are barred from adopting daylight saving time permanently without federal approval.

Over the years, multiple federal proposals have sought to establish permanent daylight saving time. The most notable among these is the Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Senator Marco Rubio in 2021. The proposal has garnered bipartisan support, including from Senator Edward J. Markey, who argues that extending daylight saving time would provide additional daylight during the winter months.

Proponents of permanent daylight saving time point to its potential benefits, such as reducing traffic accidents during evening commutes and alleviating seasonal depression. Critics, however, raise concerns about darker mornings impacting schoolchildren’s safety and potential disruptions to circadian rhythms.

Despite widespread support, the Sunshine Protection Act has stalled. While it passed the Senate unanimously, the House of Representatives has yet to take a vote on the legislation.

It remains unclear whether Musk and Ramaswamy will use DOGE to directly influence Congress or advocate for legislative reform. The department is still in its formative stages, with plans for a dedicated subcommittee under the House Oversight Committee, chaired by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A bipartisan DOGE caucus is also being organized, led by Representatives Pete Sessions and Aaron Bean, with the goal of aligning DOGE’s recommendations with legislative priorities. Representative Jared Moskowitz has announced his intention to join the caucus, becoming the first Democrat to do so.

The debate over daylight saving time continues to draw significant public and political attention.