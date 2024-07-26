  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Myanmar: Tornado rips 71 houses in Yangon

Myanmar: Tornado rips 71 houses in Yangon
x
Highlights

A tornado ripped through two villages in Kungyangon township of Yangon region, destroying 71 houses, an official from the Yangon Rescue Organisation said on Friday.

Yangon: A tornado ripped through two villages in Kungyangon township of Yangon region, destroying 71 houses, an official from the Yangon Rescue Organisation said on Friday.

The tornado struck around 4.45 a.m. local time, he said, speaking to Xinhua news agency.

Of the 71 houses, 34 were destroyed, and the rest had their roofs torn off. Over 340 people were affected, he added.

The Fire Services Department, relevant departments, rescue teams, and the Myanmar Red Cross Society worked together to clear fallen trees and debris from the roads and move the affected residents to a monastery, the official said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X