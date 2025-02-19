NASA: 3.1% Chance of Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2032

NASA has increased the chance of a "city-killer" asteroid hitting Earth in 2032 to 1 in 32, or 3.1%. The asteroid, named 2024 YR4, is about 177 feet (54 meters) wide, about the size of a building. It’s too small to destroy all of humanity but could wipe out a major city. While the chances have risen, experts say there’s no need to panic.

Bruce Betts from the Planetary Society explained that while the chances are going up, they will likely decrease as astronomers gather more data.

A viral video simulation shows the asteroid hitting a city, created by 3D animator Alvaro Gracia Montoya. The asteroid was first detected on December 27 last year by an observatory in Chile. After the impact chances went over 1%, the International Asteroid Warning Network issued a warning in January.

NASA’s current calculations show a 3.1% chance of impact on December 22, 2032. However, there’s still a 96.9% chance it will miss Earth. As scientists learn more, the chances will likely decrease to zero. There’s also a small 0.3% chance it could hit the moon instead.