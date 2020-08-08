NASA maps Beirut blast damage in high-precision image

NASA in collaboration with the Earth Observatory of Singapore on Saturday released a detailed high-res image that maps the devastating explosion in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, that killed over 150 people and is estimated to have caused billions of dollars' worth of damage.

NASA's Advanced Rapid Imaging and Analysis (ARIA) team used satellite-derived synthetic aperture radar data to map the likely extent of damage from a massive explosion.

The data from space shows ground surface changes from before and after a major event like an earthquake.

In this case, it has been used to show the devastating result of an explosion. On the map, dark red pixels – like those present at and around the Port of Beirut – represent the most severe damage.

Areas in orange are moderately damaged and areas in yellow are likely to have sustained somewhat less damage. Each coloured pixel represents an area of 30 metres, NASA said.

"Maps like this one can help identify badly damaged areas where people may need assistance. The explosion occurred near the city's port," said the US space agency. Two massive explosions rocked the Port of Beirut on August 4 evening.

Primary information revealed that ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 in the port's warehouse No. 12 might have caused the explosions.