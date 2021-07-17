Nelson Mandela International Day: Man Who Transferred The Twentieth Century

Every year, July 18 is commemorated as Nelson Mandela International Day to honour a man who transformed the twentieth century and helped shape the twenty-first. This is an opportunity for everyone to renew their commitment to the values that inspired Nelson Mandela. Absolute conviction. A strong devotion to the rule of law, human rights, and fundamental liberties. A strong belief in every woman's and man's equality and dignity.



A never-ending commitment to discussion and unity across all lines and divisions. Nelson Mandela was a remarkable politician, a staunch advocate for equality, and South Africa's founding father of peace. Nelson Mandela demonstrates the strength of overcoming injustice, of justice over inequity, of dignity over humiliation, and of forgiveness over hatred in difficult times.

Hislife teachings and the core humanism inspired him as the world moves forward with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and seeks to overcome new causes of adversity. To live in a way that respects and improves the freedom of others, not just to cast off one's bonds. The resolution also recognized his contributions to the international fight for democracy and the development of a global culture of peace.

Nelson Mandela's legacy aligns with UNESCO's goal to strengthen all women and men mostly on basis of their equal rights and dignity, to encourage dialogue and solidarity for justice and lasting peace. He was a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and a 1991 Laureate of the Houphout-Boigny Peace Prize. This spirit andhas never been more vital.

The United Nations General Assembly resolved in December 2015 to broaden the scope of Nelson Mandela International Day to include promoting humane prison conditions, raising awareness about inmates as integral members of society, and valuing the work of prison employees as a vital social service. It accepted the updated United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (A/RES/70/175) and designated them as the 'Nelson Mandela Rules.'