Nepal Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Second Quake This Month
Highlights
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday morning, causing panic among residents.
On Tuesday morning, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal at 4:30 am, causing panic. People rushed out of their homes as the tremors shook their beds. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the quake, which follows a recent earthquake in Myanmar.
Other earthquakes were reported globally. Southern California, USA, was hit by a 5.2 magnitude quake, shaking homes and causing landslides. Japan also experienced a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.
Nepal is ranked 11th in the world for earthquake risk, and this is the second earthquake in the country this month. The first quake, a 5.0 magnitude tremor, occurred on April 4 at 7:52 pm. The tremors from that quake were felt in parts of India, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
