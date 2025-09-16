Nepal PM Karki unveils Cabinet

Kathmandu: Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki unveiled Cabinet roles on Monday for three figures with reformist and anti-graft credentials to lead the Himalayan nation after deadly violence led to Parliament's dissolution.

A former chief justice, Karki became the first woman to lead the country last week, after nationwide anti-graft protests killed at least 72 people, and forced the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The Finance ministry will be headed by Rameshwore Prasad Khanal, the President's office said in a statement, adding that he had been sworn in by President Ramchandra Paudel. A former Finance secretary, Khanal led a panel that recently recommended key economic reforms.

The Energy ministry goes to former state power utility chief Kulman Ghising, the office said. When in office, the engineer had combated the scourge of load-shedding in the mountainous nation.

The Home (interior) minister will be Om Prakash Aryal, a human rights lawyer and adviser to the mayor of Kathmandu, the capital, who launched legal battles on various issues of public interest.