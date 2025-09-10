Nepal PM Oli resigns

Kathmandu: Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators.

The students-led protests appeared to reflect the growing public anger with the Oli dispensation over a range of issues including a ban on social media and inaction against alleged corruption as the protesters, defying curfews and heavy deployment of security forces, resorted to arson and stormed various key buildings and establishments.

Hours before Oli's resignation, the protesters set on fire the Nepalese leader's private house in Balkot, and attacked properties of President Ramchandra Paudel, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. The intensity of the protests that began on Monday against the government's ban on social media sites grew on Tuesday with demonstrators taking out anti-government marches in all leading cities and towns.

Air India on Tuesday cancelled four flights between Delhi and Kathmandu amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation.

IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from the national capital to Kathmandu on Tuesday as the Tribhuvan International Airport in the Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed.