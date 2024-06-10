Nepal's PM Prachanda Expresses Optimism For Stronger Bilateral Ties With India After Modi's Oath Ceremony

A day after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' expressed confidence in the future of bilateral ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu.



Recently, Prachanda and Modi held a meeting where Prachanda extended his best wishes to PM Modi and conveyed optimism about the future of the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Taking to X, the Nepal PM said, "Had a meeting with Shri Narendra Modi ji. I congratulated him on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India."

During their meeting, they discussed ways to further enhance the multifaceted relations between the two countries. Prachanda stated, "I am confident that our multifaceted relations with India will prosper under his leadership."

Nepal's Prime Minister, along with several other world leaders, including the President of Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, the President of the Maldives, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, the Vice President of the Seychelles, and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, attended PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Sunday.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday in a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.