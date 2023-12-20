Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
New Zealand govt starts to repair economy
The New Zealand government is starting a massive economic repair job to fix the country's "fragile economy", Finance Minister Nicola Willis said on Wednesday.
Wellington: The New Zealand government is starting a massive economic repair job to fix the country's "fragile economy", Finance Minister Nicola Willissaid on Wednesday.
The repair will also deliver cost of living relief and restore responsibility to the management of public finances, Xinhua news agency quoted Willis as saying.
The repair plan was in response to the latest half-year economic and fiscal update, which highlights high and sticky inflation, high interest rates and reduced economic output, the Minister said.
The update shows the scale of the financial challenges and fiscal risks New Zealand faces.
The government announced a "mini-Budget" setting out the immediate steps the government is taking to strengthen New Zealand's economy, repair public finances and deliver cost-of-living relief.
The mini-Budget draws a line under six years of economic mismanagement and unveils a new chapter for New Zealand's economy, Willis said.
The Minister also announced tax and benefit changes and a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024.