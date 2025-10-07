Live
Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Awarded for Quantum Circuit Breakthrough
Highlights
John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis win the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for proving quantum effects in large electric circuits, advancing quantum computing technology.
The Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 was given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis are the winners.
They showed that quantum effects work in big electric circuits, not just in tiny particles.
This helps scientists build better quantum computers and new technology.
Their work inspires more people to study science and solve tough problems.
