North Korea claims successful test of new strategic weapon

Seoul: North Korea has successfully conducted a test to verify the "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" features in developing another "new-type of strategic weapon system", Pyongyang's state media said on Friday.

"An important institute under the Academy of Defence Science succeeded in the static firing test of high-thrust solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140tf, the first of its kind in the country, at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the morning of December 15," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-unguided the test, expressing the expectation that "another new-type of strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time", Yonhap News Agency quoted the report as saying.

The KCNA said the aim of the test was to "verify all technical specific features of the high-thrust solid-fuel motor based on the thrust vector controlling technology".

The report added that the "important test" has provided a "sure sci-tech guarantee" for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system.

Observers said the North could have tested the high-thrust engine to advance the technologies for developing a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile.