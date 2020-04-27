North Korean media still mum on Kim's whereabouts

Seoul: North Korea's state media reported on leader Kim Jong-un expressing his "appreciation" for people working to build facilities in a northern border town on Sunday but continued to remain quiet about his public activities for two weeks amid growing rumours about his health.

"Comrade Kim Jong-un sent appreciation to workers earnestly and wholeheartedly supporting in furnishing Samjiyon," South Korea's Yonhap News Agency quoted Pyongyang state radio as saying in a report on Sunday.

Samjiyon is located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, known to be the birthplace of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il. The report, however, did not provide other details that could provide clues about Kim Jong-un's whereabouts or health conditions.