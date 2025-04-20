Not appropriate to discuss security & trade together with US: Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Sunday that it would not be appropriate to discuss security and trade together with the US.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to discuss security and trade together. We should address security issues without linking them to tariffs,” the Japanese Prime Minister told a local TV program, days after his close aide met Trump and senior US officials on the recently increased tariffs.

On negotiations, the Prime Minister said, “They must produce a desirable outcome for both sides. We want to take the necessary time to create a model for the world.”

He reiterated that he would visit the US ‘at the most appropriate time’.

He said that he (Trump) considers cutting the US trade deficit with other countries is Trump’s top priority. The Prime Minister further pledged to assess Japan’s automobile regulations to facilitate negotiations with the US.

“We will work hard to ensure that Japan is not accused of being unfair,” said the Prime Minister.

Expressing concern over the negative impact of the US-China tit-for-tat tariff escalation, Ishiba assured that Japan, as a leader in free trade, will bolster cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the European Union.

Earlier this week, Akazawa Ryosei, Minister in charge of Economic Revitalisation of Japan, visited the US and held a meeting on ‘Japan-US Consultation on US Tariff Measures’ with President Trump, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others concerning US tariff measures.

Later, addressing a press conference regarding the meeting, PM Ishiba said that the consultations going forward will continue to be challenging, but President Trump himself said that he places topmost priority on consultations with Japan.

PM Ishiba also spoke with President Trump on the telephone to discuss new US tariffs.

Ishiba told Trump that they should seek cooperation that can benefit both nations, not tariffs, as he expressed concern that the US tariffs could weaken the investment capacity of Japanese companies, Kyodo News reported.