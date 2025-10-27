  • Menu
Not at India's expense

Washington: US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Saturday said that America's efforts to strengthen its relationship with Pakistan will not come at...

Washington: US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Saturday said that America's efforts to strengthen its relationship with Pakistan will not come at the expense of its "good" partnership with India and pointed out that Washington had a long history of partnering with Islamabad on counterterrorism. Responding to a reporter during a press briefing over the turning point in US and Pakistan ties, Rubio said that the US would like to expand the relationship beyond that, if possible, and understood that there would be some difficulties and some challenges.

Trump, who once called Pakistan a terrorist safe heaven, has taken a U-turn and is signing deals with the country.

