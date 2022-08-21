  • Menu
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine Adjuvanted gets expanded approval in US

Highlights

Novavax says the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expanded emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine Adjuvanted for adolescents aged between 12-17 years.

The US company said the vaccine was the first protein-based Covid-19 jab authorised in the US, dpa news agency reported.

Doses of the Adjuvanted are available for use in adolescents upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation, the company noted.

In July 2022, the FDA had granted emergency use authorisation for a two-dose primary series in adults aged 18 years and older, followed by a recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices, and endorsement from the CDC.

