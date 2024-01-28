Live
One killed in armed attack on Italian church in Turkey
Highlights
One person was killed in an armed attack on an Italian church in Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Sunday.
Ankara: One person was killed in an armed attack on an Italian church in Turkey's largest city Istanbul on Sunday.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X that two masked people organised the attack at the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district on the European side of the city.
Investigation has been initiated into the incident, the minister said, Xinhua news agency reported.
