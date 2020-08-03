Only 34% approve Trump's handling of pandemic: Poll

Washington: Only 34 per cent of Americans approve of US President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll, whose results were released on Friday, also found that the US public broadly disapproves of the President's handling of other recent crises such as the nationwide protests following the death of African American George Floyd, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the poll's result, "just over a third of Americans (36 per cent) approve of President Trump's handling of the response to the protests across the country".

"Specifically, a majority of Americans (52 per cent) believe the deployment of federal law enforcement to cities with protests have made the situation worse," it added.

Republicans back Trump's handling of the coronavirus (74 per cent), the protests (78 per cent) and Russia (80 per cent) by overwhelming margins.

Democrats are almost uniformly in opposition to Trump's managing of the three issues, with approval of the president in single-digits on the pandemic (7 per cent), the unrest (8 per cent) and Russia (8 per cent).

Roughly 1 in 5 Republicans disapprove of the president on coronavirus (26 per cent), the protests (22 per cent) and Russia (20 per cent), and just over 9 in 10 Democrats disapprove on all three matters.

The ABC News/Ipsos study surveyed 730 adults from July 29-30.