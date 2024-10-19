Live
- CM Cup 2024 Torch Rally Flagged Off in Gadwal: Aiming to Nurture Athletes from Village to International Level
- MLC Challa Venkataramireddy Pays Tributes to Former ZPTC's Son Patel Ramachandra Reddy.
- BRS Party Protests Against Government Over Suspension of Rythu Bharosa for Kharif Season
- District Additional Collector Orders Immediate Resolution of Pending Dharani Applications.
- Immediate Action Needed on Full Farm Loan Waiver: Ranjith Kumar Demands Government Response.
- IND vs NZ: India lose seven wickets for 54 runs to score 462 in second innings; set New Zealand a target of 107 to win first Test
- Must stop 'forex drain' due to students going abroad: Dhankhar
- Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan
- Think critically, leverage AI to gain strategic advantage: Rajnath Singh to military leaders
- PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will lay foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 6,611 cr
Just In
Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan
Devastating flooding caused by heavy rains pounding several parts of South Sudan has affected more than one million people.
Juba: Devastating flooding caused by heavy rains pounding several parts of South Sudan has affected more than one million people.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in an update released in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Friday evening that the floods have so far displaced about 271,000 people in 42 of the country's 78 counties.
The UN agency said that 40 per cent of the affected population is from Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Unity states. It has predicted that the unprecedented floods could affect up to 3.3 million people between September and December.
It said that heavy rainfall and flooding have rendered 15 key supply routes impassable, restricting physical access, Xinhua news agency reported.
South Sudan is facing unprecedented flooding, with forecasts predicting above-average rainfall, river flows from Uganda, and potentially record-breaking floods, according to the OCHA.
The country is one of the 18 hunger hotspots globally where food security is deteriorating, according to UN reports.