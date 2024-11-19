Over 1.3 million stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar's Yangon

Yangon: Myanmar authorities have seized 1.31 million stimulant tablets in southern Myanmar's Yangon region.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a passenger car in North Okkalapa township of Yangon region on November 13 and seized the narcotics concealed inside food packs, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run daily The Mirror reported on Tuesday.

Three suspects onboard the car were arrested, it said.

Investigation showed that the drugs were transported from Shan state to Yangon region, said the report.

The seized drugs are approximately worth 1.31 billion kyats (about $623,809), according to the report.

The suspects were charged under related laws, and further investigation is ongoing, said the report.



