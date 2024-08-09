Over 7,200 Indian Students Return Amid Bangladesh Crisis

Over 7,200 Indian students have returned to India by August 1 due to the situation in Bangladesh, according to information shared in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, reported that approximately 19,000 Indian citizens, including more than 9,000 students, reside in Bangladesh.

In response to questions about the number of Indians in Bangladesh for education or business purposes and whether any special evacuation campaigns had been initiated, Singh clarified that Indian students in Bangladesh hail from various regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam. However, the Indian mission in Bangladesh does not maintain a state-wise list of these nationals.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, along with Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna, has been aiding in the voluntary return of Indian nationals. They are coordinating with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens during their stay and while traveling to airports or land ports on the India-Bangladesh border. The Ministry of External Affairs is also coordinating with Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for citizens arriving at these ports.

From July 18 to August 1, 2024, over 7,200 Indian students have returned to India. The minister noted that the mission does not keep a record of the state-wise departure of Indian nationals from Bangladesh.

In a separate query, Singh addressed concerns about the alleged decline in Indian student enrollment in Canadian universities due to strained India-Canada relations. He shared data showing that Indian student intake has actually increased over the past three years: 2,16,360 in 2021, 3,18,380 in 2022, and 4,27,085 in 2023.

Responding to another question about growing Chinese influence in neighboring countries, Singh stated that the Indian government closely monitors activities in its neighborhood that impact national interests. He emphasized that India’s "Neighbourhood First" policy guides its approach, resulting in strong partnerships, connectivity, and cultural exchanges. India maintains independent relations with its neighbors and takes necessary measures to safeguard national security.

Singh also provided data on the number of Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Shri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan over the past three years and commented on India's diplomatic stance regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting India's humanitarian assistance to Gaza and calls for a ceasefire and peaceful resolution. Lastly, Singh mentioned the employment of around 26,000 Indian nationals in Israel, with ongoing efforts to facilitate temporary employment for Indian workers under a recently concluded framework agreement.

