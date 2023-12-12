Live
- The Good Glamm Group Expands Its Reach in India’s Digital Commerce Landscape by joining ONDC Network
- Reshuffle of Police top brass begins
- Rockets fired from Lebanon to Israel, says IDF
- SpiceJet board okays Rs 2,250 crore capital infusion
- Delhi Police nabs arms maker, 2 associates; seizes 10 semi-automatic pistols
- Adhir raises Uttarakhand tunnel collapse issue, cites reasons for collapse
- Swiggy disbursed Rs 102 cr in loans to delivery partners in last 12 months
- Over half of New Zealand women report intimate partner violence: Study
- CM race: Kailash Choudhary's security tightened as all three BJP observers reach Jaipur
- Tropical cyclone Jasper may bring life-threatening floods to Australia
Just In
Over half of New Zealand women report intimate partner violence: Study
High lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) is present across all ethnic groups in New Zealand, according to a study published on Tuesday.
Wellington : High lifetime prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) is present across all ethnic groups in New Zealand, according to a study published on Tuesday.
More than half of all women surveyed reported IPV, said the study by the University of Auckland, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health.
Substantial ethnic disparities exist in IPV rates, with almost two-thirds of Maori women and over 60 per cent NZ European women having experienced any form of IPV in their lifetime, Xinhua news agency reported citing the study.
The data was collected from more than 1,400 women who had ever been in a partnership. IPV includes physical, sexual, and psychological intimate partner violence, controlling behaviors, and economic abuse, it said.
The study looked at rates based on ethnicity, finding that 55.8 per cent of all New Zealand women report any form of IPV. The authors call for wider prevention and intervention services that are culturally responsive and attuned to the needs of communities that bear the greatest burden.