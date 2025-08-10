Pakistan Bleeds Rs 1,240 Crore As Airspace Ban On Indian Flights Backfires

Pakistan's decision to prohibit Indian aircraft from using its airspace has resulted in catastrophic financial consequences, with the Pakistan Airports Authority hemorrhaging more than Rs 1,240 crore (PKR 4.1 billion) within just two months of implementing the restrictive measure. The Dawn newspaper reported these staggering losses based on an official statement from Pakistan's Defence Ministry, highlighting the severe economic impact of the aviation standoff.

The airspace closure was implemented as Pakistan's retaliation against India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the devastating April 22 terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, predominantly tourists. The ban took effect on April 24 and has continued to inflict substantial economic damage on Pakistan's aviation sector.

Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif officially acknowledged the massive revenue losses from overflight charges during the period between April 24 and June 30. The prohibition affects all aircraft bearing Indian registration, including those operated, owned, or leased by Indian aviation companies and carriers. This comprehensive ban has created a significant disruption in regional aviation traffic patterns.

The economic ramifications have been particularly severe for Pakistan's airport authority, with daily operations seeing the loss of between 100 to 150 Indian aircraft that would normally transit through Pakistani airspace. This dramatic reduction has slashed Pakistan's overall transit air traffic by approximately 20 percent, representing a substantial blow to the country's aviation revenue streams.

Pakistan has chosen to extend this economically damaging restriction until August 24, 2025, despite the mounting financial losses. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority confirms that the prohibition will remain active until 4:59 AM on August 24, specifically targeting Indian-registered aircraft and those operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines and operators, including military flights.

The aviation restrictions have created an asymmetrical impact on both nations' carriers. While Pakistani airlines continue to face reciprocal bans from Indian airspace, Indian carriers have successfully adapted by utilizing alternative international routes for their global operations, minimizing the operational impact on their business. The Indian Civil Aviation Minister of State has confirmed that India's corresponding NOTAM will remain effective until August 23, 2025.

The Pahalgam terrorist incident that triggered this aviation standoff was orchestrated by The Resistance Front, a subsidiary organization of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The brutal attack resulted in 26 civilian casualties and prompted India to launch comprehensive retaliatory measures beyond just the Indus Waters Treaty suspension.

India's response included the execution of Operation Sindoor, a precisely targeted military campaign that struck key terrorist infrastructure and training facilities located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This multi-pronged approach demonstrated India's commitment to combating cross-border terrorism through diplomatic, economic, and military channels.

The current aviation impasse represents a classic example of how diplomatic tensions can escalate into economically damaging trade wars, with Pakistan bearing the brunt of the financial consequences. The country's decision to maintain the airspace ban despite mounting losses suggests that political considerations are taking precedence over economic pragmatism.

Aviation industry experts note that such airspace restrictions typically harm the implementing country more than the target nation, as demonstrated by Pakistan's substantial revenue losses. The restriction forces aircraft to take longer, more expensive routes, but the overflying fees that Pakistan is losing represent a significant source of income for its aviation infrastructure.

The ongoing situation underscores the interconnected nature of modern aviation and how political decisions can have far-reaching economic consequences in the globalized world. Pakistan's persistence with this costly policy despite clear financial damage raises questions about the long-term sustainability of using aviation restrictions as diplomatic tools.