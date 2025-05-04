Pakistan Faces Critical Artillery Ammunition Shortage Amid India Tensions

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following last month's Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's military finds itself in a precarious position with critically low artillery ammunition reserves that could sustain combat operations for merely 96 hours, according to sources cited by ANI.

The dangerous depletion of Pakistan's war reserves stems primarily from recent arms transactions with Ukraine and Israel, leaving the country's defense capabilities significantly compromised at a time of heightened regional instability.

Despite vocal threats from Pakistani officials warning of a "befitting response" to any potential "Indian aggression," the reality behind these statements reveals serious military readiness concerns. The Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), responsible for military supply production, struggles to replenish dwindling stockpiles due to increasing global demand and outdated manufacturing facilities.

Pakistan's defense strategy traditionally relies on rapid mobilization to counter India's numerical advantage. However, current shortages of essential 155mm shells for M109 howitzers and 122mm rockets for BM-21 systems severely undermine this strategy. Reports circulating on social media in April suggested that 155mm artillery shells were diverted to Ukraine, further depleting already limited stockpiles.

The ammunition crisis has reportedly caused significant alarm among Pakistan's defense leadership, becoming a central topic at the Special Corps Commanders Conference held on May 2. Intelligence reports indicate Pakistan has hastily constructed ammunition depots near the India-Pakistan border in anticipation of possible Indian military action.

This vulnerability is not unprecedented, as former Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa previously acknowledged the country's limitations, noting Pakistan lacks both the ammunition reserves and economic resources to sustain a prolonged conflict with India.