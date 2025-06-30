Pakistan: Monsoon rains, crumbling infrastructure claims 18 lives in Punjab province

Monsoon rains in the Punjab province of Pakistan, have claimed 18 lives, including 11 children, while 57 persons have also been injured in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday.

The PDMA, in a factsheet released on Monday, said that most deaths took place due to the collapse of dilapidated buildings and rooftops.

The rainfall damaged 27 houses, the agency detailed, adding,. “In the incidents of lightning strike in Khanewal and Okara two persons were killed, while two children electrocuted to death in Mandi Bahauddin,”.

The weather reports apprehended urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujranwala cities of the region. PDMA Director General of Punjab province said that a contingency alert has been issued for the big cities of the province, while the authorities have imposed a ban on bathing and swimming in rivers, canals and rain drains.

Meanwhile, widespread water stagnation and overflowing sewers have also left the residents of Karachi struggling to commute, with many neighbourhoods submerged and reeking of foul smell as the metropolitan city caved into the monsoon spell.

Although the residents of Karachi have welcomed the much-needed showers after days of scorching heat, the recent rains as part of the ongoing monsoons have resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries in the port city, reported local media.

Residents alleged that the local administration has failed miserably to provide timely help with piles of uncollected garbage scattered in major towns of the province turning into a major health scare.

Local media reported that n several localities, roads either caved in or suffered extensive damage due to waterlogging. Reports from Korangi Town indicated an alarming situation, with roads in Qayyumabad severely damaged and portions of streets collapsing.

Similar scenes were witnessed in other parts of the region where many areas have become virtually impassable due to collapsed infrastructure, reported Pakistani daily Express Tribune.

The rain, along with exposing the poor preparedness of the municipal authorities , have also brought tremendous hardships to the residents. Large piles of garbage were also seen in Gulberg, Nazimabad, and parts of Malir, further aggravating the situation.

Analysts reckon that rains have brought to the fore once again major issues with Karachi's crumbling infrastructure and years of delay in development projects besides lack of coordination between the civic agencies.