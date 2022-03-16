Pakistan rejects India's response on missile row

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "incomplete and insufficient" the response by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament about the "accidental firing" of a missile and demanded a joint probe into the incident which the Pakistani military said could have resulted in a "major disaster."

Addressing a press conference here, Shah Mahmood Qureshi talked in detail about India's accidental missile launch of March 9 that landed in Pakistan's Punjab province as well as the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers being hosted by Pakistan on March 22-23.