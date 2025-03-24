Pakistani forces kill 16 'terrorists' trying to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border

Pakistan on Monday said that it has foiled a major infiltration bid after the opening of the Pak-Afghan Torkham border, killing at least 16 terrorists trying to enter the country through the North Waziristan district.

As per a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence reports picked up the movement of terrorists near Ghulam Khan Kallay area of Pakistan's North Waziristan District, where terrorists from Afghanistan were trying to infiltrate. However, the attempt was foiled as the security forces engaged with the terrorists and thwarted their attempt, neutralizing at least 16 terrorists.

"After the intense fire exchange, all 16 Khwarij (terrorists) were sent to hell," read the ISPR statement.

The latest incident dents efforts to normalise ties between the two countries through diplomatic linkages and other fronts. Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened the Pak-Afghan Torkham border after a 26-day closure a few days ago along with a ceasefire. Both nations had also activated diplomatic channels to restructure the relationship through consistent high-level engagements.

Recently, a Pakistani delegation, led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Sadiq Khan, visited Kabul and had brief discussions with the Afghan Taliban leadership. The visit was critical as it came immediately after the departure of a US delegation from Afghanistan.

During the brief meetings, it was decided that both nations seek to strengthen cooperation on trade, transit, border management, and the refugee situation. Both sides agreed to deepening diplomatic engagement and resolving long-standing issues between the two neighbours.

After the latest infiltration attempt from the Afghan side, Islamabad has called on Kabul to ensure effective management on their side of the international border.

"The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligation and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the ISPR statement added.