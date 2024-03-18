Palestinian death toll mounts to 31,645: Ministry

Gaza Health Ministry on Monday said that the Palestinian death toll has mounted to 31, 645 following Israel’s counter-operations inside the Gaza Strip, media reports said.

“At least 61 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli bombardment taking the death toll up to 31,645 people,” the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Israel media reports said that an Israeli delegation would soon reach Doha again for talks on a ceasefire and the release of prisoners, who are in Hamas captivity.

“More than five months of war and an Israeli siege have led to dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has repeatedly warned of looming famine for the coastal territory’s 2.4 million people,” media reports said.