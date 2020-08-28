Pandemic affecting mental health of millions: WHO

Geneva: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of millions of people.

"For many people, the lack of social interaction caused by the pandemic has had a profound effect on their mental health," Tedros said at a virtual press briefing from Geneva. The WHO chief said that people in long-term facilities such as care homes and psychiatric institutions are at an increased risk of infection, Xinhua news agency reported.