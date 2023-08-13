Live
Paris: Eiffel Tower closed after bomb threat
Highlights
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is one of the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat.
Paris : The Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is one of the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat. SETE, the body which runs the site said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors. Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT). Visitors were allowed back in the Eiffel Tower about two hours after officials evacuated it due to a bomb threat, a French police source said. "It was a false alarm, people can go back inside," the source said.
