Paris: Eiffel Tower closed after bomb threat

Paris : The Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is one of the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat. SETE, the body which runs the site said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors. Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT). Visitors were allowed back in the Eiffel Tower about two hours after officials evacuated it due to a bomb threat, a French police source said. "It was a false alarm, people can go back inside," the source said.