Philippines and US hold 2+2 dialogue in Manila

Manila: The US and the Philippines held a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) on Tuesday in Manila.



Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro Jr met with their counterparts, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Quezon City, for the fourth such dialogue between the two countries.

The four Secretaries discussed how to further enhance the two countries' commitment to the alliance between the US and the Philippines while enabling a common programme supporting the rules-based international order, enhanced economic ties, broad-based prosperity, and solutions to evolving regional and global security challenges.

The third iteration of the 2+2 dialogue was held in April 2023 in Washington and concluded in a joint statement that reaffirmed full support for international law, modernising shared defence capabilities of the alliance, advancing economic and environmental security, and cultivating the vibrant and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Blinken and Austin were also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos, Jr during their visit to Manila.