Live
- Over 10,000 acres of monsoon paddy submerged in Myanmar
- BJP protests at Rajghat over basement deaths, hits out at Delhi govt
- Fit & fine: Jasmine Bhasin starts driving again after corneal injury
- Nimotuzumab drug boosts head and neck cancer survival: Tata Memorial Hospital study
- Philippines and US hold 2+2 dialogue in Manila
- TMC MP demands Railway Minister's explanation on rising train accidents
- Justice Madan Bhim Rao Lokur Appointed as New Chairman of power inquiry commission
- Clean mobility ecosystem to become $250 billion opportunity in India by FY30
- YouTube says providing Indian creators new ways to generate revenue, unlock ‘fandoms’
- Australia and New Zealand hold 2+2 Climate and Finance Ministers Dialogue
Just In
Philippines and US hold 2+2 dialogue in Manila
The US and the Philippines held a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) on Tuesday in Manila.
Manila: The US and the Philippines held a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) on Tuesday in Manila.
Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro Jr met with their counterparts, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Quezon City, for the fourth such dialogue between the two countries.
The four Secretaries discussed how to further enhance the two countries' commitment to the alliance between the US and the Philippines while enabling a common programme supporting the rules-based international order, enhanced economic ties, broad-based prosperity, and solutions to evolving regional and global security challenges.
The third iteration of the 2+2 dialogue was held in April 2023 in Washington and concluded in a joint statement that reaffirmed full support for international law, modernising shared defence capabilities of the alliance, advancing economic and environmental security, and cultivating the vibrant and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Blinken and Austin were also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos, Jr during their visit to Manila.