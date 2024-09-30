Live
Philippines: Bus, SUV collision kills 6, injures 55
Highlights
Manila: Six people have been killed and 55 others have been injured after a passenger bus collided with a sports utility vehicle in Laguna province, south of Manila, authorities said on Monday.
Reyjohn Libato of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Majayjay town said the crash happened past 3 p.m. local time on Sunday in the curve of the town's national highway.
Killed at the scene were the bus ticket collector and three passengers, while two other passengers died at the hospital while undergoing treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.
Investigation showed that the bus, travelling north, hit a roadside tree after crashing with the subcompact crossover SUV.
