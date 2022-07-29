Philippines detects 1st monkeypox case

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Friday confirmed the detection of the first monkeypox case in the country.

The DOH's officer-in-charge Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho said the virus was detected in a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived in the country on July 19, reports Xinhua news agency.

The patient's 10 close contacts have been tracked down and are asymptomatic.

All close contacts are undergoing quarantine and are being closely monitored, said the DOH.

The Department advised the public to avoid sexual contact with suspected monkeypox cases, especially those with rashes and open wounds.

It further advised the public to wash hands frequently, wear face masks, and keep good ventilation.