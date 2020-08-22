PIA reduces fares from Islamabad to Lahore, Karachi

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad. A PIA spokesman said the reductions came into force from Friday, reports Dawn news.

PIA operates four flights daily on its Karachi-Islamabad route and two flights on the Karachi-Lahore route. In July, the PIA had announced a reduction in fares for domestic flights without baggage but later the fares were increased.

The latest fare cuts will remain in force till an indefinite period, said the spokesman.