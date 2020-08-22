X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

PIA reduces fares from Islamabad to Lahore, Karachi

PIA reduces fares from Islamabad to Lahore
x

PIA reduces fares from Islamabad to Lahore

Highlights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad. A PIA spokesman said the reductions came into force from Friday, reports Dawn news.

PIA operates four flights daily on its Karachi-Islamabad route and two flights on the Karachi-Lahore route. In July, the PIA had announced a reduction in fares for domestic flights without baggage but later the fares were increased.

The latest fare cuts will remain in force till an indefinite period, said the spokesman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X