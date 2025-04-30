PM Carney wins Canadian election

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has won the federal election, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fuelled by US President Donald Trump's annexation threats and trade war. Carney's rival, populist Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, was voted out of his seat in Parliament, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected Tuesday.

The loss of his seat representing his Ottawa district in Monday's election capped a swift decline in fortunes for the firebrand Poilievre, who a few months ago appeared to be a shoo-in to become Canada's next prime minister and shepherd the Conservatives back into power for the first time in a decade.

But then Trump launched a trade war with Canada and suggested the country should become the 51st state, outraging voters and upending the election.