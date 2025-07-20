PM Modi to inaugurate several projects during his two-day Maldives visit

Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several developmental projects during his two-day visit to the Maldives starting from July 25.

“President Muizzu and Prime Minister Modi will hold high-level discussions on key bilateral and regional issues. The meeting will be followed by the inauguration of several joint projects and the exchange of several MoUs aimed at deepening cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest,” said a press statement by the Maldives President’s Office on Sunday.

The state visit will mark PM Modi’s first visit to the Maldives since he assumed his third term.

India and the Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity.

The relations have been close, cordial and multi-dimensional.

India was among the first to recognise the Maldives after its independence in 1965 and to establish diplomatic relations with the country.

India’s relationship with the Maldives is free of any politically contentious issues.

The one-time claim of the Maldives to Minicoy Island was resolved by the Maritime Boundary Treaty of 1976 between the two countries; the Maldives recognised Minicoy as an integral part of India.

India’s prompt assistance during the 1988 coup attempt led to the development of trust and long-term and friendly bilateral relations with the Maldives. The immediate withdrawal of the Indian troops when they were no longer required assuaged fears of any Indian dominance or territorial aspirations.

India was the first to assist the Maldives during the 2004 Tsunami, as well as the water crisis in Male in December 2014. These three incidents have established the advantages of India’s proximity and capacity to come to the Maldives’ rescue in distress vis-a-vis any other country and are widely acknowledged by the Government and people of the Maldives.

Further, this visit by the Indian Prime Minister carries profound significance as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Maldives’ independence, along with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, according to the official press release.