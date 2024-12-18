PM Modi to Visit Kuwait for Two Days from December 21, First Indian PM Visit in 43 Years

Live
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Kuwait starting December 21, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. The last such visit was made by Indira Gandhi in 1981.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the visit, at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, aims to strengthen the "multifaceted" relationship between India and Kuwait.
During his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with Kuwaiti leadership and engage with the Indian community living in the country. The MEA emphasized the long-standing friendly relations between the two nations, grounded in historical, economic, and people-to-people connections.
India is one of Kuwait’s top trading partners, with bilateral trade amounting to $10.47 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. Kuwait is also India’s sixth-largest supplier of crude oil, meeting 3% of its energy needs. Indian exports to Kuwait reached a milestone of $2 billion, while the Kuwait Investment Authority has invested over $10 billion in India.
The historical ties between India and Kuwait date back to the pre-oil era when maritime trade flourished between the two nations. The Indian Rupee remained legal tender in Kuwait until 1961, a symbol of the enduring economic and cultural bond.
India and Kuwait formally established diplomatic relations in 1961, and the last high-level visit from Kuwait to India was in 2013.