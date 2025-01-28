Live
PM Modi to Visit the US in February for Talks with President Trump
US President Donald Trump announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States in February
US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States in February. This came after a phone call between the two leaders, their first since Trump was sworn in for a second term on January 20.
During the call, Trump mentioned discussing immigration issues with Modi, including India’s role in taking back illegal immigrants. Trump’s stance on cracking down on illegal immigration was a key issue during his re-election campaign.
PM Modi's last visit to the US was in September, when he attended the Quad Leaders' summit and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The upcoming visit will focus on strengthening US-India ties, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and the Quad partnership.
The White House also confirmed that the two leaders discussed plans for Modi’s visit to the White House, emphasizing the strong friendship and strategic ties between the two countries.