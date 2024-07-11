Live
- MP-Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in Feb 2025
- Now you are not tenant, but owner of property: Haryana CM
- Govt e-Marketplace turnover more than doubles in April-June quarter
- US NSA advises prudence in India's relations with Russia
- ED raids will bring out more cases of Karnataka govt: BJP
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice, Madras HC ACJ to apex court
- Hamas says received no updates from mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks
- Property dealer shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai
- Over 1100 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka this year
- Czech Republic envoy calls on Punjab Governor, discusses strengthening of ties
Just In
Police dismantle kidnappers' gang in Afghanistan's Helmand
Afghan police have dismantled a gang of kidnappers in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported Thursday.
Kabul: Afghan police have dismantled a gang of kidnappers in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported Thursday.
The kidnappers were attempting to abduct a resident of Lashkar Gah city, the capital of the province, when police stormed a location and rescued the kidnapped person, the source said.
In addition, over the past 24 hours police apprehended 23 people allegedly involved in criminal activities in the provinces of Helmand, Kunar, Samangan, Balkh, and Panjshir, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement.
Most of the detainees were involved in murder and theft cases, said the statement, reported Xinhua news agency.
Afghan caretaker government has vowed to crack down on criminal elements to ensure law and order in the war-ravaged Asian country.