Pope, recovering well, had 'severe' narrowing of his colon

Rome: The Vatican announced Wednesday that Pope Francis' healing after intestinal surgery is 'regular and satisfactory,' adding that final scans revealed he had experienced a 'severe' constriction of his colon.

Matteo Bruni, a Vatican spokesman, said that the 84-year-old pope was eating normally after surgery on Sunday to eliminate the left half of his colon, and that continuous therapy had been stopped.

He noted, adding that a final inspection of the affected tissue was confirmed. Francis underwent three hours of surgery on Sunday for a constriction of the big intestine, according to the Vatican. If there are no issues, Francis is likely to spend the week at Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special room reserved for popes.

He stated that he has been moved by the many letters and expressions of affection he has received in recent days, and he has expressed his gratitude for the closeness and prayers he has experienced.

He had generally good health, despite the fact that an infection in his youth caused him to lose the upper half of one lung. He also has sciatica, or nerve discomfort, which causes him to walk with a noticeable limp.

On Wednesday, in his departure, the Vatican has carried on as usual, despite the fact that July is normally a month whenever the pope schedules public and private encounters.