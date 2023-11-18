Live
- BRS leaders work only for commissions: Shabbir
- Guntur: Women throng snake pits on Nagula Chavithi
- MP registers 74% voter turnout; 68% in second phase polls in Chhattisgarh
- Rajamahendravaram: Caste census paves way to social justice says Minister Chelluboina Srinivas Venugopala Krishna
- Vijayawada: Pink toilets for women inaugurated
- Tirupati: Education should play key role in making India a world leader said JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
- Visakhapatnam: Armed forces personnel get trained at Food Craft Institute
- Nellore: Daggubati Purandeswari inspects development works at Nellore railway station
- Tunnel Collapse: Setback in rescue ops
- Vijayawada: Food grain packaging machinery sector thrives in India
Just In
Powerful quake shakes southern Philippines
Manila: A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as...
Manila: A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no tsunami warning was in effect.
The magnitude 6.7 quake was located 26 km from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said. It was centred at a depth of 78 km, it said. Videos posted on social media showed ceilings falling at two large malls as pillars swayed and people cowered and shouted in fear.
The SM City General Santos mall and Robinsons Gen San mall announced temporary closures.
There were no reports of injuries. The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.
“I think it was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever experienced,” Keeshia Leyran, 27, told AFP from Davao City, about 200 km from the epicentre, where she was attending a conference.
“People around me were panicking and running to go outside. There are hundreds of people here at the event, so I was more scared of a stampede happening to be honest,” she added.
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.