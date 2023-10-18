Live
Just In
Protesters attempt to storm Israeli embassy in Jordan for second time in 24 hours
Tel Aviv: Thousands of Jordanian protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan for the second time in last 24-hours in wake of Israeli war in Gaza, media reports said.
Israel has reportedly evacuated the embassy several days ago. Demonstrators had already attempted to break into the embassy last night and were dispersed by the Jordanian police, Times of Israel reported.
Mass rallies took place in the West Bank, Jordan and Lebanon last night in the wake of a hospital blast in Gaza that Hamas claims resulted from an Israeli airstrike.
Israel has maintained that a misfired Gazan rocket caused the blast.
The bombardment of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital has triggered a wave of anger and protests across the Middle East, with protesters taking to the streets in at least eight countries to condemn the deadly attack, Al Jazeera reported.
Hundreds demonstrated outside the British and French embassies in Tehran, while several thousand gathered in Palestine Square in the centre of the city.
“Death to France and England,” protesters shouted, throwing eggs at the walls of the French embassy compound in the Iranian capital, Al Jazeera reported.
Thousands also gathered at the US and Israeli embassies in Amman with tens of thousands of others taking to the streets across the country.
Protests also erupted in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has traded fire with Israeli forces at the border.