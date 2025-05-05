Putin Expresses “Full Support” to PM Modi After Pahalgam Terror Attack; Rejects External Pressure Amid Pakistan's Call for International Probe

In a strong diplomatic gesture, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The call comes amid Pakistan’s push for international involvement in the investigation, including appeals to Russia, China, and Western nations.

The Kremlin confirmed that President Putin expressed deep condolences for the loss of 26 lives—including 25 tourists and a local resident—and extended “full support” to India in its fight against terrorism. The Russian leader also stressed the importance of bringing the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

“President Putin called PM Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Putin’s outreach comes shortly after Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif suggested in an interview with Russian state media RIA Novosti that international players—including Russia and China—should be involved in investigating the Pahalgam attack. Asif alleged that such a probe would help determine whether India's claims about Pakistani involvement were credible.

“Let an international team find out. Whether India or Modi is lying or telling the truth, let’s have a proper investigation,” Asif said. He also noted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's support for such an initiative.

However, India has maintained that the attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of the Pakistan-based and UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. TRF has openly claimed responsibility for the April 22 incident.

Despite the geopolitical noise, President Putin reaffirmed that India-Russia ties remain unaffected by “external influence” and continue to develop dynamically. The leaders also discussed plans for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Summit, with Putin accepting Modi’s invitation to visit India later this year.

Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings to President Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and reiterated the strategic importance of the bilateral relationship, which has grown stronger even amid the Ukraine war. India’s continued energy trade with Moscow, despite Western sanctions, has further solidified the bond.

This latest show of support from Russia reinforces New Delhi’s diplomatic stance and signals that Moscow is unlikely to entertain Islamabad’s calls for third-party involvement in India’s internal security matters.