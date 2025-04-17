Live
Putin Thanks Hamas for Releasing Russian Hostages After Gaza Captivity
President Putin thanks Hamas for releasing Russian hostages after their captivity in Gaza. Alexander Trufanov and family freed in February 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed appreciation to Hamas for the release of three Russian nationals taken hostage during the October 2023 assault on Israel.
Putin received Alexander Trufanov and his family members at the Kremlin on Wednesday night, according to the Interfax news agency. Trufanov, who had been held in Gaza since the October incident, was freed on February 15, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement.
Trufanov, along with his mother Elena Trufanova, grandmother Irina Tatti, and fiancée Sapir Cohen, were captured and transported to Gaza during the Hamas-led incursion into Israel. His father, Vitaly Trufanov, was reportedly killed in the attack. Elena, Irina, and Cohen were released 53 days later in a hostage exchange.
During the Kremlin meeting, Putin acknowledged Russia's longstanding ties with Palestinian entities and said the hostages' release reflected Moscow's diplomatic engagement with various Palestinian groups. He extended formal gratitude to Hamas leadership for facilitating the release.
The October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and 251 abductions. In response, Israeli military operations have led to over 50,000 Palestinian fatalities, based on regional reports.
Putin was joined at the meeting by senior figures from Russia's Jewish community, including Chief Rabbi Berl Lazar. The president pledged ongoing efforts to help secure the release of other Russian nationals who remain in captivity.
A significant number of Israeli residents, particularly in settlements, hold Russian citizenship.
Negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding a ceasefire continue, with both parties yet to reach a definitive agreement.