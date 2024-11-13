Putin's ‘Ministry of Sex’

Moscow: Nothing comes closer to describing Russia in 2024 than George Orwell’s imagined dystopian society in his book ‘1984’. The Russian government has reduced the citizens as means to its mighty end of winning the war against Ukraine. Amidst the ongoing war, the country today has two major concerns: it has lost a significant population and is witnessing a remarkable decline in the birth rate.

According to the Ukrainian government , Russia has lost close to 696,410 troops in the ongoing war as of November 1, 2024. Propelled by the war, many have left the country, especially young men. Troubles mounted for Russia as it recorded its lowest birth rate since 1999 in the first half of 2024.