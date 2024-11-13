Live
- Job mela in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Cyber crime police refund Rs 2.91 L to victims of fraud
- Reception centre opened for teachers’ MLC polls
- Officials inspect ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavam’ works at LB Stadium
- Sharmila terms boycotting Assembly by Jagan ‘betrayal’
- KTR in Delhi to escape from ACB probe: Revanth
- Three-day Amaravati Balotsavam from Nov 15
- Questionnaire in Telugu piques Old City dwellers
- Legislature secretary challenges order of single judge on defection of BRS MLAs
- Applications invited for vacancies in HAL
Just In
Putin's ‘Ministry of Sex’
Highlights
Russia has lost a significant population and is witnessing a remarkable decline in the birth rate
Moscow: Nothing comes closer to describing Russia in 2024 than George Orwell’s imagined dystopian society in his book ‘1984’. The Russian government has reduced the citizens as means to its mighty end of winning the war against Ukraine. Amidst the ongoing war, the country today has two major concerns: it has lost a significant population and is witnessing a remarkable decline in the birth rate.
According to the Ukrainian government , Russia has lost close to 696,410 troops in the ongoing war as of November 1, 2024. Propelled by the war, many have left the country, especially young men. Troubles mounted for Russia as it recorded its lowest birth rate since 1999 in the first half of 2024.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS