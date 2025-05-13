Qatar to Gift Boeing 747-8 to Trump: A $400 Million Surprise

The Trump administration in the US is currently considering accepting a Boeing 747-8 plane as a gift from the Qatari royal family. Air Force One, which is used by the US president, has been in service for the past 40 years. It is understood that Trump will temporarily use the plane provided by Qatar. As we know, the US president uses Air Force One wherever he travels around the world. If Qatar accepts the gift, it will be the largest gift in history.

The Boeing aircraft provided by Qatar is expected to replace Air Force One. However, its cost is reportedly Rs. 3,300 crore. Two officials revealed that this gift, which Trump is set to receive, will allow him to use the plane not only during his presidency but also after it.

The expensive plane that Trump will receive will come free of charge. However, Trump is looking to acquire it in a completely transparent manner. It is known that Democrats have come forward to fund the plane. However, it has been revealed that the matter of this gift is still in the discussion stage at the White House, with efforts being made to ensure the transaction is legal.

The Qatari Royal Family’s decision to gift a $400 million plane to the current US president has surprised many, both in the US and around the world. Some people are criticizing it. Trump currently owns his own Boeing 757 jet, Trump Force One, which he bought from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2011.