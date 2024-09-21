Record high temperature for September registered in many parts of Japan

Tokyo: Many parts of Japan recorded the highest-ever temperatures for September, as Japan experienced levels of heat that were dangerous and unusual for this time of the year.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Friday said that at 39 observation points including Shizuoka City in Japan, temperatures soared as high as or higher than the record for September.

The mercury shot up to 39.2 degrees Celsius in Shizuoka City, the highest temperature recorded in September since statistics started being compiled in 1940, while Obama City in Fukui Prefecture and Toyooka City in Hyogo Prefecture saw temperatures rose to dangerous highs of 38 degrees Celsius, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting JMA.

The JMA said a high-pressure system covering areas in Japan on the southern side of a front has brought sunny conditions, with the daytime maximum temperature hitting 35 degrees or higher at 143 locations, nearly one-sixth of the total number of observation points in Japan.

Weather officials said temperatures are expected to be lower on Saturday in western Japan and other areas, but some parts, mainly in eastern Japan, may see another day of scorching heat of 35 degrees or more.

Heatstroke alerts have been issued for Chiba and Kumamoto prefectures, and Kagoshima Prefecture except for the Amami region. The JMA urged people in those areas to use air conditioners, drink enough liquids and take in an adequate amount of salt.