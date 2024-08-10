Live
- India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, says Maldives President Muizzu
- EOW raids Maha businessman in multi-crore fraud case
- Assam among top states in grievance redressal: CM
- Venkaiah Naidu Advocates for Museum with stalwarts in Amaravati
- As PM Modi takes stock, BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising Wayanad tragedy
- North Korean leader rejects international aid for flood damage
- South Korea, US to hold 6th round of defence cost-sharing talks in Washington next week
- Number of foreign doctors in S.Korea on rise amid medical walkout
- Ramiz Raja calls for continued Indo-Pak sports rivalry after Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra finish 1-2 in Paris Olympics
- PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad
Just In
Record number of dengue fever cases imported into France this year
More than 3,000 cases of dengue fever have been imported into mainland France so far this year, setting a new record, local media reported, quoting the country's public health agency (SPF).
Between May 1 and August 6, SPF recorded nearly 1,000 imported dengue fever cases in mainland France.
The years 2023 and 2024 have seen record numbers of dengue fever cases not only in France but also globally, the authority said on Friday as reported by Xinhua news agency.
The dengue fever virus is often introduced into mainland France by travellers and can be transmitted to others via the tiger mosquito.
Dengue fever is more prevalent in tropical and subtropical climates and is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes to humans.
While the majority of infected individuals show no symptoms, those who do typically experience high fever, headaches, and body aches. In severe cases, dengue fever can be fatal.