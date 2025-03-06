Roy Ayers, Jazz-Funk Legend, Dies at 84

Roy Ayers, the vibraphonist, composer, and jazz-funk legend, has passed away at 84. He died Tuesday in New York City after a long illness, according to his official Facebook page.

Born on September 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, Ayers grew up in a musical family. At 5 years old, he was inspired by a Lionel Hampton concert and received his first pair of mallets from Hampton himself.

Ayers rose to fame in the 1970s with his band, Roy Ayers Ubiquity, blending funk grooves, soulful horns, and jazz. His album Ubiquity (1970) set the stage for a groundbreaking sound.

His 1976 hit "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" became an iconic track, sampled over 100 times by artists like Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and The-Dream. Ayers described the creation of the song as “spontaneous” and perfect for blending vibraphone, piano, and synthesizer.

Ayers’ influence extended through collaborations with artists like Alicia Keys, The Roots, and Tyler, The Creator. He also worked on Erykah Badu’s Mama’s Gun (2000), adding his vibraphone to "Cleva."

His unique sound remained influential across multiple genres, with Robert Glasper stating, “It just has a Roy Ayers sound.”

Ayers’ legacy will continue through his music, which shaped jazz-funk and inspired generations of musicians.