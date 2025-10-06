Rumors False: Microsoft Confirms Xbox Next-Gen Console On Track

Microsoft Xbox news 2025 came from a supposed insider who said that Microsoft was refocusing on software publishing and away from console hardware. A similar rumor has made the rounds several times over the past few years in gaming and social media circles.

“We are investing in our future first-party consoles and devices,” a spokesperson told the site. “Devices designed, engineered, and built by Xbox. You can read more about this in our announcement and AMD partnership.”

The timing is particularly rough for the company, which announced a price hike for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $19.99 to $29.99 per month earlier this week and was met with some backlash over the increase.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Microsoft lost approximately $300 million in sales by putting Call of Duty on Xbox rumor 2025 as a day-one Game Pass title. The reasoning is that players who would have otherwise bought the game outright on PC or Xbox are instead choosing to play it on Game Pass. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be a day-one Game Pass title in November and it will no longer offer subscribers a 10% discount on COD Points or the BlackCell battle pass upgrade.

But despite the company’s lull and pricing decisions, Microsoft has no Xbox hardware plans to abandon console development and manufacturing. The company has come under greater scrutiny as it doubles down on a multiplatform approach, and sales of the Xbox Series X and S have slowed. The company announced a partnership with AMD in June to design next-gen consoles.

“We have signed a strategic, multi-year agreement with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including our next-generation Xbox consoles.”

Rumors will continue to swirl around about the company’s long-term Xbox console plans. But Microsoft’s latest statement has made one thing clear — the Xbox brand is not going anywhere. The company is preparing for a new generation of consoles in some form or another and will likely lean into its powerful Xbox next-gen hardware and robust gaming ecosystem.